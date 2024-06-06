Financial Secretary’s Attack on Bahamian journalist under Caribbean Microscope

C A V E A T

Just received an eMail about the following situation, which in my view has implications for Censorship, the identity of the complainant is withheld, especially given the circumstances of this incident…



The Bahamas’ financial secretary, a gentleman named Simon Wilson, actually walked up on Nassau Guardian reporter Youri Kemp, and had to be restrained by another minister. You’d swear it was a movie. After Wilson was restrained, he had the gumption to tell Kemp “I will walk out of here and wait for you.” Never mind it was in the full glare of the media.

Now the fact is Kemp could have been a little more subtle when he accused Wilson of lying to the media about a contract awarded to a company called JDL to manage freight at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. But even so, I was shocked to see the reaction of Simon Wilson, after all, this man is a representative of the government.

He apologised for his behaviour after, but that does not justify him almost getting into a physical brawl with the reporter, and then threatening him. It is another example of the scant respect for media that is developing among many regional administrations, and that is concerning.



Members of the media, in whatever island play a vital role in protecting the rights of the population and holding those in high office to account. How can they do that job when there are concerned about their personal safety? We must hold our holders of public office to higher standards.

(EDITOR’s NOTE) Reaction from Simon Wilson, the Financial Secretary, Regarding the Incident with Nassau Guardian Reporter Youri Kemp NOT AN APOLOGY TO THE ASSAULT SITUATION NOR THE VICTIM

I would like to address the unfortunate incident that occurred today involving Nassau Guardian reporter Youri Kemp. The accusation made by Mr. Kemp, suggesting that I have been “lying to the press,” is a direct and unprovoked attack on my reputation, character, and service to our country. Such accusations are not only unfounded but also damaging and defamatory. This appears to be suggesting a lawsuit as a counter-defense against physical assault, make it make sense… A distraction from the real matters!

It is important that in my role as a public servant, I am seen to observe the highest standards of integrity and transparency both locally and internationally. Attacking the government’s policies is one thing, but attacking my reputation and dedicated career of serving the people of The Bahamas crosses a line. Any insinuation that I have intentionally misled the media is categorically false and deeply troubling. Any remorse for implying you’d physically reprimand an opposing view?

The escalation of today’s exchange is entirely regrettable. It is not representative of the professional and respectful interactions I strive to maintain with the press. I recognize journalists’ vital role in our democracy, and I have always endeavored to provide them with accurate and timely information. But challenging dissenting views with “I’ll be Outside” is a mature riposte?