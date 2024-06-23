CTO Bestows Inaugural Women’s Leadership Awards at Caribbean Week in New York

Tourism marketing professional Beverly Nicholson-Doty from the United States Virgin Islands received the “Secretary-General’s Distinguished Service Award” at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)’s Women’s Leadership Awards in New York recently.

Presented at a special “Caribbean Queens: Saluting Women Shaping the Future of Caribbean Tourism” Breakfast & Awards event held during Caribbean Week in New York at the InterContinental New York Times Square, Nicholson-Doty, CEO of the Miami-based advertising agency Figment Design, received the special award from CTO Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper.

The award celebrates a tourism professional with more than 20 years of service who has made notable contributions to regional tourism and has provided inspirational support to other women in the industry.

From left are Diamonds International’s Tatiana Conte; Commissioner of Tourism and Culture for Saint-Martin Valérie Damaseau; Figment Design CEO Beverly Nicholson-Doty; Grenada Tourism Authority CEO Petra Roach; Senior Director of Newsource Newsgathering at CNN Audrey Irvine; and CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper.

With more than three decades of industry leadership, Nicholson-Doty previously served as CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, where she oversaw the development of the Authority’s marketing and destination services and general administration. As Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism from 2007 to 2018, she directed the Territory’s marketing, sales and strategic planning activities related to travel, tourism and hospitality, and created partnership opportunities with public, private, nonprofit, non-governmental and community-based entities.

Bringing together Directors and Ministers of Tourism from CTO member countries and territories, their team members and other tourism executives, the awards ceremony celebrated the contributions of exceptional women who have significantly influenced the development and progress of Caribbean tourism.

The Minister of Tourism honors went to Valérie Damaseau, Commissioner of Tourism and Culture for Saint-Martin, while Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, was bestowed with Director of Tourism honors.

Selected by her peers, the Director of Tourism Award recognizes an individual for visionary leadership, destination growth, and regional commitment. The winner of the Minister of Tourism Award is chosen by other Ministers or Commissioners of Tourism to honor a peer who has demonstrated excellence in the role.

“The Women’s Leadership Awards have been instituted out of a need to recognize the vital role of women in Caribbean tourism. In nearly every corner of our industry, the contributions of women have been essential in driving the sector forward and elevating our industry to the highest levels. Women make up a substantial portion of the tourism workforce in the Caribbean, and their leadership is needed not only for the sector’s growth, but also to inspire and empower future generations of women leaders,” said Regis-Prosper.

During the intimate breakfast event, featured speaker Audrey Irvine, Senior Director of Newsource Newsgathering at CNN, delivered powerful remarks, sharing portions of her personal journey and career successes as well as challenges.

The Women’s Leadership Awards event, which also featured an inspiring address by Rosa Harris, CTO Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of Tourism of the Cayman Islands, was sponsored by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and Diamonds International.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation was the headline sponsor of Caribbean Week in New York. Gold sponsors included Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Experience Turks and Caicos, and U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Jamaica Tourist Board and Sandals Resorts International were silver sponsors, and ADARA – A RateGain Company was a bronze sponsor. Additional supporters included Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Caribbean Media Exchange, Diamonds International, Marketplace Excellence, and S’Aimer NYC.