CROP OVER & ICC T20, FUN OR A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER?

Recently, a spotlight was shining on two hit and run accidents, eight (8) road fatalities and a report from the General Insurance Association of Barbados that there are 50,000 vehicles uninsured in Barbados.

While we discuss these alarming statistics on call in programs and social media, MakeItSafe wish to draw our attention to a clear and present danger. It has not escaped our attention that the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup is imminent and followed closely by our Crop Over Festival.

It is clear for all to see that there is significant preparation for both events, which will be heavily supported by locals and visitors from around the world. The roads are being paved, the city is being beautified, hotels and other accommodations are readying themselves, the security forces are in training, on high alert and there is high expectation for significant economic activity. However, as we prepare ourselves. The question has to be asked and answered, Are we going to be SAFE on our roads?

We at MakeItSafe wish to make a few suggestions which should be supported by the required legislation:

Activate and implement the Electronic Vehicle Registration System (EVR)

Implement the long awaited and promised Breathalyzer Testing

Activate where absent surveillance cameras (CCTV)

Immediately begin vehicle checks for registration and insurance.

Work with the GIAB to identify all registered and insured vehicles.

Make it a legal requirement for vehicle repairers to report all unexplained collisions.

Evidence of Registration and Insurance are required to be always in all vehicles.

The next few weeks will not be normal, and it should not be business as usual. This is urgent, there is a clear and present danger. MakeItSafe is therefore calling on the authorities to give this matter the serious attention it deserves for the SAFETY of all.