Country Soul Artist Brei Carter Celebrates Juneteenth With Two New Tracks

Country soul recording artist Brei Carter will release her new EP, A Brei Of Fresh Air in October across all major digital music streaming platforms.



The irresistible groove of “Sun Still Shining” [ stream/download ] where the feel-good, infectious countrypolitan vibe will remind you that no matter the storm, your sun never stops shining. Plus, the bold and daring anthem “Cake And Eat It Too” [ stream/download ], a track that screams liberation and pure, unfiltered sass which was inspired by her spirited Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters and women around the world. Carter will also unveil music videos for both of the songs in the coming weeks on her YouTube channel [ @BreiCarter ].

Meanwhile, celebrating Juneteenth, she unveiled two new tracks from the EP.

“A Brei of Fresh Air is more than just an EP; it’s a heartfelt journey through my evolution as both an artist and an individual,” Carter said. Within these songs, the earthy spirit of country melds seamlessly with the rich, emotive depths of soul.”

Known for taking a somewhat of an unorthodox approach when building a new EP or album project, Carter’s A Brei Of Fresh Air includes multiple notable music producers, video producers and songwriters that she collaborated with. The end result is a diversified sound and look from track-to-track.

The blossoming Nashville songstress worked with Jimmy Ritchey (George Strait, Mark Chestnutt, Clay Walker) on “Country Lives In Me,” Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride) on “Sun Still Shining,” William Washington aka WLPWR (Yelawolf) on “Whiskey On My Mind,” Elektrohorse (Cowboy Troy) on “Boots Get To Talking” and “Cake And Eat It Too,” and Karl Weidmann (Elvie Shane) on the music video for “Sun Still Shining.”

A Brei Of Fresh Air Tracklisting & Songwriters:

“Sun Still Shining” (Marti Dodson, Lonnie Fowler, David Frasier) “Boots Get To Talking” (Brei Carter, Elektrohorse, Floyd Hollaway, Ray Seay) “Cake And Eat It Too” (Brei Carter, Elektrohorse, Ray Seay) “The Country Lives In Me” (Brei Carter, Kim McLean) “Whiskey On My Mind” (Brei Carter, Brad Jennings, Jonathan Scheffer, Ryan Connelly) “Louisiana Juke” featuring Cupid (Brei Carter, Elektrohorse, Ray Seay) “Cowgirl” (Brei Carter, Carli Odunsi)

The pair of new singles follow her critically acclaimed first single from the EP, the line-dancing ditty “Boots Get To Talking,” [ stream/download here ] released in January, which is also the namesake of her promotional tour which is bringing her to Louisiana, California, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina & Illinois throughout 2024.

