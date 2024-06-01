Captains light up iconic Rockefeller Centre Building as ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to begin today

World Cup cricket has officially arrived in the United States, with the historic opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 between USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium set to open the ninth edition of the event today.

The final 24 hours ahead of the opening match in Texas saw cricket being beamed to new audiences across America like never before as the country prepares to co-host an ICC World Cup event for the first time.

Headlining the excitement, was a lighting projection show that featured all 20 captains of the largest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever on to the Rockefeller Centre Building in New York City. Each of the captains from the four groups were featured above the busy streets of Manhattan on the facade of 30 Rockefeller. Media are able to download vision from the ICC Online Media Zone.

Ahead of the NBA Finals Series, Bangladesh and India captains Rohit Sharma and Najmul Shanto were able to pick-up the famous Larry O’Brien Trophy as part of a collaboration with the league. Both captains were getting their first look at the 34,000 seat Nassau County International Stadium ahead of today’s warm-up fixture at the same venue.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador Yuvraj Singh ensured Americans woke up to cricket, appearing on Good Morning America to invite new fans to come and see the world’s best cricketers playing in the USA. Images of Yuvraj with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy on the set are available in the ICC Online Media Zone.

