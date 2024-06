Director: Todd Komarnicki

Writer: Todd Komarnicki

Stars: Jonas Dassler, Phileas Heyblom & August Diehl

When a pacifist is called to a political act that could change the course of history, how will a man of honor respond? This is the true story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a man who preached love while plotting the assassination of an evil tyrant. With world-shattering stakes, Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin. begs the question, how far will you go to stand up for what’s right?