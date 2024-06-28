Bermudian Investigators: online fraudsters scam seniors for more than $1 million

Bermudians were urged to help protect the island’s seniors from online fraudsters after elders were duped out of about $1.5 million since January last year.

The Bermuda Police Service said their financial crime unit investigated 18 cases in as many months.

In one instance, a senior got swindled out of $250,000. The BPS reminded the public of “the need to help protect our senior citizens against falling victim to scams in which bad actors take advantage of their vulnerabilities and steal monies from them”.

The BPS added: “This is a form of elder abuse.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Smith, from Bermuda’s specialist investigations unit, also noted: “We want to encourage the public to help protect our seniors by reminding them not to give their personal information to anyone without first verifying that they are from a reputable organisation with which they have a bona fide interest.

“We are also appealing to family members who are aware of other relatives who may be pressuring elders to give money to someone, or trying to trick a senior into signing wills or contracts, to come forward and report these matters to the police.” (FULL STORY CAN BE FOUND AT The Royal Gazette)