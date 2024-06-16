Breaking News

  • MTW CREW TO REMARK RECENTLY PAVED ROADS IN ST MICHAEL

  • Launch of PLANTERAY’s XO 20th Anniversary – The Cricket Legends Edition

  • AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024) set to strengthen Africa-CARICOM linkages

  • “Stades’ Rum Tour: Hidden Treasure for Locals & Visitors alike!” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • Bajan Teen on Go Fund Me for Physiotherapy after vehicular mishap

  • The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Issues Notices for Outstanding Filings & Payments

The forum will be moderated by popular Sportscaster & Brass Tacks host, Barry Wilkinson.

BCSI to Host Breakfast Forum on Cricket’s Economic Impact Post World Cup

DevilsAdvocate

,

BCSI to Host Breakfast Forum on Cricket’s Economic Impact Post World Cup

DevilsAdvocate

,
The forum will be moderated by popular Sportscaster & Brass Tacks host, Barry Wilkinson.

On Friday, June 21, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, the Barbados Coalition of Services Industries (BCSI) will host a breakfast forum titled “Beyond the Boundary: Cricket’s Economic Power Play Post World Cup” at the Hilton Barbados Resort. This event forms part of the BCSI Business Forum Series.

With the Caribbean set to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, this forum will provide a unique platform to explore the impact of such events on host economies and the economic costs and opportunities afforded by such monumental events. Our distinguished panel of experts have been carefully curated to give a wide and in-depth analysis, as they delve into the importance of major international cricket events to the region, from the tourism and investment to the socio-economic impacts, and the exposure of nations on the world stage.

Panelists for the forum include:

  • Dr. Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies
  • Sen. Chad Blackman, Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment
  • Ambassador Noel Lynch, Chair of the National Organizing Committee in Barbados
  • Dr. Kerry Hall, Tourism Development Consultant
The forum will be moderated by popular Sportscaster & Brass Tacks host, Barry Wilkinson.
The forum will be moderated by popular Sportscaster & Brass Tacks host, Barry Wilkinson.

President of the BCSI, Ms. Amanda Reifer, emphasizes the importance of attending this forum, stating, “attending the BCSI breakfast forum is important because it provides a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights into the economic power of cricket post ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Our esteemed panel of experts will share their knowledge and expertise, allowing attendees to understand and harness the untapped potential of this sport for business growth.

Additionally, the event offers a platform for networking and collaboration with industry leaders, opening doors to new opportunities and partnerships.”

Post Views: 99
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280