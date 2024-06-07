Barbados Away To St Lucia in RAN Rugby XVs (Streaming)

The Barbados Men’s XVs team will face St. Lucia on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 4 pm at the Philip Marcelin Grounds in Vieux Fort.

This is the latest match in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 2024 regional tournament and marks the first meeting between these opponents this season. In May, the Bajan men ran roughshod over St. Vincent 80-0 in the first fixture played under the permanent light towers recently installed at the Garrison Savannah, home of Bajan rugby.

The Barbados team has been announced: Simeon John, John Howard, Christian Preece (Player/Coach), Rajiv Grant, Romel Moore, Daniel Ramsay, Enrique Oxley (Captain), Jeremy Nelson, Cadeem Knight, D’andre Phillips, Noah Paskins, Sean Ward (Vice Captain), Jaden Howell, Simon John, Dario Stoute, Antonio Gibbons, Jermaine Bynoe, Stephen Millar, Chris Blades, Mikyle Walcott, Estefan Ellis, Taurean Marshall, Lucas Brathwaite. Guy Mahon is the Team Physio and Joseph Whipple Head Coach.

This match promises to be entertaining and hard-fought, as the home team will be determined to prevail over the visitors. The Bajans will be facing a better-prepared opponent than their first match, but spirits are high, and the return of the experienced Mikyle Walcott promises to add even more energy to the fixture. Once again, brothers Simon and Simeon John will play alongside their cousin Jaden Howell, while Lucas Brathwaite brings extensive international experience and impressive speed to his team.

The match will be live-streamed on YouTube