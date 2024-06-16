41st Annual Caribbean Conference of Accountants at Sam Lord’s Castle month-end

Over 150 accountants from across the region are expected to join their local counterparts in Barbados as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) holds their 41st Annual Caribbean Conference of Accountants at the Wyndham Grand Sam Lord’s Castle Resort from June 27 to 29.

Hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Barbados (ICAB), the conference is expected to host 400 delegates and will give attendees the opportunity to amass continuing professional development credits in areas of business and management.

Designed under the theme “Together Towards the Future, Rethink, Retool, Respond,” the conference will examine topics such as Trends in Cyber Security, Leveraging a Multigenerational Workforce and how regional companies can start their own Net-Zero journeys. The conference has attracted some high level speakers and professionals who will make presentations over the two-day conference.

The Friday morning ceremonial start will be preceded by two pre- conference interactive sessions – a Women in Leadership Breakfast Roundtable on Thursday morning and a Regional Tax Seminar on Thursday afternoon addressing Caribbean Tax Strategies.

The ICAC President Andrea St. Rose who is expected to be a part of the Women in Leadership breakfast event stated “Participants have been registering and space has been filling up quickly, and our conference has attracted a number of prestigious sponsors who have come on board to assist with the staging of the event. For this we are truly grateful. They are aware that they will get good value because of the level of professionals we are attracting to this conference.”

Barbados’ Minister of Tourism, Ian Gooding-Edghill, was invited to address the participants at the Welcome Reception on Thursday evening while the Minister of Energy and Business Development Senator Lisa Cummins was asked to address the Opening Ceremony of the conference on Friday 28 June.

The Barbados institute last hosted the regional conference in Barbados in 2013 at the Hilton Hotel when some 525 delegates attended the event from 12 different countries.