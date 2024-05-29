Breaking News

WORK CONTINUES ON FONTABELLE ROAD

Bajan Reporter

,
Fontabelle 036

The C. O. Williams Construction team will continue milling and paving sections of Fontabelle Road from tonight, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, under the Ministry of Transport and Works Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

The work will continue for approximately one week from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Local and emergency access will be granted, however, road users are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays. Traffic leaving from Bridgetown will be diverted right onto Lakes Folly.

Motorists are kindly asked to obey signage and directions given by flag persons and proceed through construction zones with extreme caution.   MTW and C.O. Williams Construction apologize for any inconvenience this work may cause and thank persons for their cooperation. (PR/MTW)

