The National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) is pleased to announce an upcoming panel discussion titled “The Grassroots of Medicinal and Recreational Cannabis.”

This insightful event is scheduled for May 30, 2024, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Chesterfield Brewster Empowerment Centre, located in Silver Hill, Christ Church.

The NCSA is looking forward to seeing you there.