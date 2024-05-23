“Stades’ Rum Tour: Hidden Treasure for Locals & Visitors alike!” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

As a casual Rum Connoisseur, I decided to embark on an adventure to be a tourist for the day.
So, I booked the Rum Tour yesterday with the Manager Mr Ramon Watson who was extremely efficient and accommodating answering my million and one questions about The Stades Rum Distillery that’s located on the Mighty Grynner Highway, St Michael.
After watching the video, Joyann handed over our group to the tour director Saraih, she quickly outfitted the group with hardhats, then we were off…
On the tour, we were shown the various barrels used for storing and aging rum also how different types of oak are used to assist with infusing and enhancing the taste of the rum.
Next, we went to where they start the first stage of rum production, and it begins with the fermentation process. This entails the addition to the molasses and yeasts, specially cultured under controlled conditions of temperature and brix (sugar content). As a result, uncrystallised sugars are converted into alcohols to produce a ‘fermenting wash’ which is constantly monitored and maintained within specified parameters that allow unique flavours to develop.
- XO – comes in second, it’s nice and smooth, and you can taste tiny notes of oak.
- Stades (brand name) Bond #8 – placed third was sweet at first then it was a bit harsh
- Beach Vat #1 – fourth, this one was nice, but it wasn’t as smooth (white rum)
Overall, I give the Stades Rum Tour 10/10! Customer Service was stellar from the Manager Mr Watson and Supervisor Charla and their friendly staff – Joyann, Saraih plus Asha
- Their bartenders – Tiamar and Nathan. They make fantastic cocktails, that if you aren’t careful, they will get you intoxicated fast.
- The Chef: Danielle‘s food is delicious and on point.
- Honorary mention: Saraih she is not only informative, but also thoughtful.
You can hold functions, photo-shoots or even if you just want to get away, they can and will accommodate and satisfy your every request… And guess what? 50% off summer special for Locals!
