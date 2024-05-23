“Stades’ Rum Tour: Hidden Treasure for Locals & Visitors alike!” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

As a casual Rum Connoisseur, I decided to embark on an adventure to be a tourist for the day.

Richelle Lavine is On The Scene at Brighton, opposite G4S on the Mighty Grynner Highway. She chatted with a visitor from South Carolina…

So, I booked the Rum Tour yesterday with the Manager Mr Ramon Watson who was extremely efficient and accommodating answering my million and one questions about The Stades Rum Distillery that’s located on the Mighty Grynner Highway, St Michael.

On arrival this morning, I was greeted by a beautiful well-mannered young lady named Joyann, she welcomed me and asked me to accompany her inside to try their signature rum punch and to watch a short video about the Company.

After watching the video, Joyann handed over our group to the tour director Saraih, she quickly outfitted the group with hardhats, then we were off…

Saraih showed us the first tour highlight. A Rum column still from the 1930s that was bought by the late owner George Stade. This column still was made out of copper and was nicknamed “Batson B**ch” and was purchased from the Batson’s Distillery which was located in Bay St.

On the tour, we were shown the various barrels used for storing and aging rum also how different types of oak are used to assist with infusing and enhancing the taste of the rum.

What really impressed me was how self-sufficient the Distillery is set up; they even make their own pallets to store the barrels.

Next, we went to where they start the first stage of rum production, and it begins with the fermentation process. This entails the addition to the molasses and yeasts, specially cultured under controlled conditions of temperature and brix (sugar content). As a result, uncrystallised sugars are converted into alcohols to produce a ‘fermenting wash’ which is constantly monitored and maintained within specified parameters that allow unique flavours to develop.

The last part of the tour was my favorite, I got to try the RUM! So, I tried…

Planteray (brand name) Cut and Dry – was my favorite it tasted just like Bajan Sweet Bread

XO – comes in second, it’s nice and smooth, and you can taste tiny notes of oak.

Stades (brand name) Bond #8 – placed third was sweet at first then it was a bit harsh

Beach Vat #1 – fourth, this one was nice, but it wasn’t as smooth (white rum)

Overall, I give the Stades Rum Tour 10/10! Customer Service was stellar from the Manager Mr Watson and Supervisor Charla and their friendly staff – Joyann, Saraih plus Asha

Their bartenders – Tiamar and Nathan. They make fantastic cocktails, that if you aren’t careful, they will get you intoxicated fast.

The Chef: Danielle‘s food is delicious and on point.

Honorary mention: Saraih she is not only informative, but also thoughtful.

The facility is Gorgeous, and the view of the sea is Spectacular!! I recommend you visit as soon as possible.

You can hold functions, photo-shoots or even if you just want to get away, they can and will accommodate and satisfy your every request… And guess what? 50% off summer special for Locals!