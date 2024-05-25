Semifinalists in the Junior Monarch Competition 2024

The following represents the semifinalists in this year’s Junior Monarch Competition. The results were tabulated by the competition’s auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers.

CATEGORY: CALYPSO

Given Name Sobriquet Song

Alyssa Cumberbatch Queen A A Prayer for the Youth

Charity Murrell Charity Waste

Deyonte Brathwaite Yonte School Days

Eden Murrell Potent HOPE

Haylei Wise Hailstorm Beautiful Nation

Kadarius Allen King K Boys Don’t Cry

Kenaz Walker Bit Bit Show Them What Is Calypso

Khalijah Kellman Khaleesi Girl Unseen

Rashonna Browne Shonna B Green

Relissa Mitcham N’Kyla Runaway

Rimiya Wilson Majestic Miya We Need You

Sabiah Gaskin Sabiah Real Heroes

Trinity Clarke Trinity No Joke

Reserve

Josiah Gibson Jo-Jo Giving Thanks

CATEGORY: SOCA

Given Name Sobriquet Song

Israel Savoury John Boss Heart Beat

Jade Roach Leilani Home

Jayden Inniss Jayden Inniss Welcome Home

Jazarie Belgrave Zarie B What’s Wrong With You?

Joshua Blackman Joshua B Taking It Down

Joshua Oxley Josh Ox Pandemonium

Kari-Anne Holford-Sam Kari Sweet Pan

Kyle Bishop Twin Boy Obey

Kymani Devonish Mr. Showman Ready

Ranesha Stewart Ranesha Road Call

Rojani Shurland-Agard Rojani Company

Sephon Sealy Lil Stathis Bring It

Talisia Mottley Talisia Put Down The Gun

Reserve

Taquan Jackson-Jones Taquan Exercise

This year, the NCF will stage two Junior Monarch tents on Sunday, June 15 and Sunday, June 22 at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed. The Semifinals will be held on Sunday, July 7 at the National Botanical Gardens while the Finals will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the same location.