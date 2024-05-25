Breaking News

  • “Stades’ Rum Tour: Hidden Treasure for Locals & Visitors alike!” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • Bajan Teen on Go Fund Me for Physiotherapy after vehicular mishap

  • The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Issues Notices for Outstanding Filings & Payments

  • How Much Does a Real Estate License in Florida Cost?

  • 23-year-old in remand for Chinese Restaurant robbery

  • NATIONAL POLICY ON AGEING TO BE LAID IN BARBADOS’ HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

The Finals will be held on Saturday, July 15 at the National Botanical Gardens.

Semifinalists in the Junior Monarch Competition 2024

Bajan Reporter

,

Semifinalists in the Junior Monarch Competition 2024

Bajan Reporter

,
The Finals will be held on Saturday, July 15 at the National Botanical Gardens.

The following represents the semifinalists in this year’s Junior Monarch Competition. The results were tabulated by the competition’s auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers.

CATEGORY: CALYPSO

Given Name                   Sobriquet                      Song

Alyssa Cumberbatch      Queen A                         A Prayer for the Youth

Charity Murrell              Charity                           Waste

Deyonte Brathwaite       Yonte                              School Days

Eden Murrell                  Potent                            HOPE

Haylei Wise                    Hailstorm                       Beautiful Nation

Kadarius Allen               King K                            Boys Don’t Cry              

Kenaz Walker                 Bit Bit                            Show Them What Is Calypso

Khalijah Kellman           Khaleesi                         Girl Unseen

Rashonna Browne          Shonna B                       Green

Relissa Mitcham            N’Kyla                            Runaway

Rimiya Wilson                Majestic Miya                 We Need You

Sabiah Gaskin               Sabiah                           Real Heroes

Trinity Clarke                 Trinity                            No Joke

Reserve

Josiah Gibson                Jo-Jo                              Giving Thanks

CATEGORY: SOCA

Given Name                   Sobriquet                      Song

Israel Savoury                John Boss                      Heart Beat

Jade Roach                    Leilani                            Home

Jayden Inniss                 Jayden Inniss                 Welcome Home

Jazarie Belgrave             Zarie B                           What’s Wrong With You?

Joshua Blackman          Joshua B                       Taking It Down

Joshua Oxley                 Josh Ox                         Pandemonium

Kari-Anne Holford-Sam  Kari                                Sweet Pan

Kyle Bishop                    Twin Boy                        Obey

Kymani Devonish           Mr. Showman                Ready

Ranesha Stewart            Ranesha                         Road Call

Rojani Shurland-Agard  Rojani                            Company

Sephon Sealy                 Lil Stathis                      Bring It

Talisia Mottley                Talisia                            Put Down The Gun

Reserve

Taquan Jackson-Jones  Taquan                           Exercise

This year, the NCF will stage two Junior Monarch tents on Sunday, June 15 and Sunday, June 22 at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed. The Semifinals will be held on Sunday, July 7 at the National Botanical Gardens while the Finals will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the same location.

Post Views: 146
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280