Semifinalists in the Junior Monarch Competition 2024

The following represents the semifinalists in this year’s Junior Monarch Competition. The results were tabulated by the competition’s auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers.
CATEGORY: CALYPSO
Given Name Sobriquet Song
Alyssa Cumberbatch Queen A A Prayer for the Youth
Charity Murrell Charity Waste
Deyonte Brathwaite Yonte School Days
Eden Murrell Potent HOPE
Haylei Wise Hailstorm Beautiful Nation
Kadarius Allen King K Boys Don’t Cry
Kenaz Walker Bit Bit Show Them What Is Calypso
Khalijah Kellman Khaleesi Girl Unseen
Rashonna Browne Shonna B Green
Relissa Mitcham N’Kyla Runaway
Rimiya Wilson Majestic Miya We Need You
Sabiah Gaskin Sabiah Real Heroes
Trinity Clarke Trinity No Joke
Reserve
Josiah Gibson Jo-Jo Giving Thanks
CATEGORY: SOCA
Given Name Sobriquet Song
Israel Savoury John Boss Heart Beat
Jade Roach Leilani Home
Jayden Inniss Jayden Inniss Welcome Home
Jazarie Belgrave Zarie B What’s Wrong With You?
Joshua Blackman Joshua B Taking It Down
Joshua Oxley Josh Ox Pandemonium
Kari-Anne Holford-Sam Kari Sweet Pan
Kyle Bishop Twin Boy Obey
Kymani Devonish Mr. Showman Ready
Ranesha Stewart Ranesha Road Call
Rojani Shurland-Agard Rojani Company
Sephon Sealy Lil Stathis Bring It
Talisia Mottley Talisia Put Down The Gun
Reserve
Taquan Jackson-Jones Taquan Exercise
This year, the NCF will stage two Junior Monarch tents on Sunday, June 15 and Sunday, June 22 at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed. The Semifinals will be held on Sunday, July 7 at the National Botanical Gardens while the Finals will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the same location.
Leave a Reply