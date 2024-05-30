Reverse the Curse (2024) David Duchovny, Stephanie Beatriz, Logan Marshall-Green

Reverse the Curse follows Ted (Marshall-Green), a failed writer-turned-Yankees Stadium peanut slinger who moves back home after learning of the failing health of his Red Sox-obsessed father, Marty (David Duchovny). While Marty strives to make amends for his past, his health drops abruptly whenever his beloved Sox lose a game.
To keep his dad’s spirits up, Ted takes matters into his own hands and manufactures a winning streak with the help of a crew of dad’s neighborhood pals. In the process, Ted strikes up a bond with Marty’s charming “Death Specialist,” Marianna (Beatriz), and the prospect of a new love reignites his ambitions.
