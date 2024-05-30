Breaking News

  • AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024) set to strengthen Africa-CARICOM linkages

  • “Stades’ Rum Tour: Hidden Treasure for Locals & Visitors alike!” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • Bajan Teen on Go Fund Me for Physiotherapy after vehicular mishap

  • The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Issues Notices for Outstanding Filings & Payments

  • How Much Does a Real Estate License in Florida Cost?

  • 23-year-old in remand for Chinese Restaurant robbery

Reverse the Curse (2024) David Duchovny, Stephanie Beatriz, Logan Marshall-Green

Bajan Reporter

,

Reverse the Curse (2024) David Duchovny, Stephanie Beatriz, Logan Marshall-Green

Bajan Reporter

,
An ode to the bond between father and son, this warm and witty film demonstrates how life truly belongs to the losers, and that the longshots are the ones worth betting on.

Reverse the Curse follows Ted (Marshall-Green), a failed writer-turned-Yankees Stadium peanut slinger who moves back home after learning of the failing health of his Red Sox-obsessed father, Marty (David Duchovny). While Marty strives to make amends for his past, his health drops abruptly whenever his beloved Sox lose a game.

To keep his dad’s spirits up, Ted takes matters into his own hands and manufactures a winning streak with the help of a crew of dad’s neighborhood pals. In the process, Ted strikes up a bond with Marty’s charming Death Specialist,” Marianna (Beatriz), and the prospect of a new love reignites his ambitions.

Post Views: 96
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280