NIFCA Literary Arts creates history with new publication

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has partnered with an award-winning author to deliver a first for the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA).
The eBook has been released in the American market as part of the NIFCA competition. This major project is key for the Foundation and Dr Best as NIFCA continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The local author was also assisted by an industry professional, who provided critical assistance and guidance as it relates to selling literature on the Amazon platform.
The collection of poems, which tracks the history of the Caribbean, is told from the perspective of a Barbadian woman. This is not the first time that the NCF has published her work, as she is a multi-award-winning poet.
Cultural Officer in the Literary Arts Karra Price said the NCF was pleased to partner with Dr Best on such a historic venture.
“Assisting artists with their professional development is part of the remit of the Foundation. In addition to providing training opportunities, and sponsorship for budding literary artists, the NCF is focused on creating business opportunities for artists, as well as developing the orange economy in Barbados.” Price has encouraged Barbadians to support this initiative by purchasing a digital copy of the book on Kindle, adding that it is competitively priced.
