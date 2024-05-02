Meji (Special Edition Hardcover)

Twins born to a society that believes such a birth is a dangerous omen, Ndoro and Obaseki are separated at birth to live different lives. One becomes a great warrior who is ostracized because of his birth, the other a pampered prince whose strange ways result in banishment. Meji is an epic fantasy story like no other, a tale steeped in African culture and traditions told by unforgettable characters.

Meji: Special Edition presents this amazing epic sword and soul fantasy in its original format. Experience Urhuru as it was meant to be, a single exciting tome of African-based fantasy.

“So what do I think of Meji? In a word, I think it’s excellent. It combines the best qualities of heroic and epic fantasy…an epic as sweeping as any multi-volume family saga… –Charles R. Saunders, creator of Sword and Soul, Author of Imaro and Dossouye

“Milton Davis has created a wonderfully unique world in Meji that carried me into its magic and lush story. I fell in love with the characters and world. He has an elegant and intriguing writing style that made it easy to read and sad to finish. I look forward to more.” –Linda Addison, Two Time HWA Bram Stoker Winner, Author of Being Full of Light Insubstantial