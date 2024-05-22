House of the DLP? Thorny Dilemma…

C A V E A T

(ATTN, OBSERVATION: NO ASSIGNATION OF CHARACTERS REAL, LIVING, DEAD OR UNDEAD HAVE BEEN SO APPORTIONED; PHOTOS USED BY AUTHOR HAVE BEEN MODIFIED UNDER THE BASIS OF FAIR USE & COMMENTARY AND ARE NOT INJURIOUS UNLESS ONE IS THIN SKINNED – ANY PERSONS RECOGNISED ARE NOT DESIGNATED VILLAINS, HEROES NOR BYSTANDERS, THEY ARE SIMPLY TO ADD COMEDIC IMPETUS FOR REGULAR READERS)

The Democratic Labour Party (which one?) wishes to clarify misinformation in the public domain regarding the functioning of its elected leadership, General Secretary, Mr. Steven Blackett and President, Dr. Ronnie Yearwood.

The DLP categorically restates the position of the Party, its elected leadership, and the Executive Council, which is responsible for the direction and management of the Party. The General Secretary, Mr. Steven D. Blackett and President, Dr. Ronnie Yearwood remain in their duly elected roles as voted by the membership of the DLP in August 2023.

The Party (Team Steve or Team Ralph?) wishes to assure its members and the public that every effort is being made to conduct its business in an orderly manner. We don’t condone and deeply regret the deplorable conduct of Mr. Pedro Shepherd, as an officer of the Party, and the others who, broke and entered the DLP Headquarters on 16 May 2024, and Mr. Shepherd’s subsequent utterances in the public to contravene the DLP and its Constitution. We are making every lawful effort to deal with this matter.

We appreciate that many people are looking to the Democratic Labour Party to be their voice, a credible Opposition Party, and Government-in-waiting.

Again, we condemn and deeply regret the conduct of Mr. Shepherd and others.