Garden Stars 25th Anniversary, by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

The Garden St James is a quiet community where everyone in the neighborhood lives like a family “where people look out for each other” as noted by Garden Stars co-founder Cardinal “Gus” Hinds.

Two brothers Henderson and Evy Beckles loved and respected their neighborhood so much that they created and founded the group “Garden Stars”, which also included the Garden Stars Cricket and Football groups, Gus added – “These clubs opened up avenues for the youngsters in the area” and in fact, Garden Stars celebrated their 25th Anniversary on the 13th of April.

After one of the original founders Evy Beckles moved on because of various commitments, Garden Stars have since transitioned and the reins were handed over to the younger gentlemen that were under Mr. Henderson and Evy Beckles tutelage.

Mr. Cardinal “Gus” Hinds, Mr. Dwayne “Pop” Cadogan, Mr. Dale “Flash” Best, Gairy “Goo” Byer, Creig “Daddy Creig” Francis and Mr. Micheal “Peanut” Butcher who assumed the legacy and made it sing like Pic O’de Crop.

The group set about brainstorming on how to create a new market that pioneered some events in the early 2000’s which they kept under the Barbadian themes “Crapeau (another name for a frog and by that association events on sea and land using Island Safari tours and boat rides were created) and Mahogany Bird (the old-time slang for a cockroach).

These young gentlemen were also one of the first people to start Catamaran all inclusive cruises at a time where most Barbadians were accustomed to going on the Bajan Queen and The Harbormaster boats.

Over the years Garden Stars have always had good relationships with many of the clubs Norsemen, Chelsea Boys, Berger Boys, VSI, Passion Network, Waterboys. While Garden Stars is still standing and due to the nature of their relationships some of the members from one the aforementioned groups joined forces with them after their club disbanded.

The group collectively branched off into new territory in 2020 and inherited the “Blue Devils” band.

The owner Mark Parris was a bit reluctant, but he agreed, and the collaboration began, they were not able to produce a foreday band prior to Covid, however the real test was last year when the “Blue Devils “officially launched after the pandemic. The band leaders that are now in charge still consist of some of the old members Cardinal Hinds, Dwayne Cadogan and one of the members formerly from the VSI group – Don Thompson with a newcomer Jason Blackett.

Since the shutdown, businesses have been more cautious in their sponsorship causing a revamp with most bands and their leaders having to join forces and promote their bands as one.

Even though the band leaders from Garden Stars tried to keep up with the original tradition that the “Blue Devils “were known for in order to attract a younger demographic they had to update and revamp.

So, for the 2024 foreday season, the Blue Devils title is no more, the new name for the band is “Mud Monarchs”.

In keeping with the mud (colored clay) that everyone loves there will be some subtle changes.

Mr. Blackett one of the younger members has a few ideas up his sleeve, starting with a new section within the band for the young and the young at heart who are more daring in their costume choices. The theme for the rest of the band will still be in line with the previous year so everyone would be included and catered for.

This year promises to be an “Epic Experience” going down the highway with the music from with DJ Pete Rock and DJ Andrew Chase along with a Guest DJ, the band will launch on May 25th 2024, with the location to be confirmed in the very near future.