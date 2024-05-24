Executive of the Democratic League of Women are Supportive of DLP Elected Leadership (a.k.a. Team Steve)

The Executive of Democratic League of Women is categorically supporting the Democratic Labour Party’s rules, regulations and its Constitution. In other words, we does want De Ol’ Guard



While reinforcing the need for unity in our institution, we cannot condone or legitimize illegal acts on our property or in this country. Furthermore, we cannot be complicit to such acts as they do not augur well for the youth of this country. The League, as an arm of the Democratic Labour Party, calls for an end to the disorderly conduct and arbitrary actions which are not in keeping with the democratic principles of the institution. Further we condemn illegitimate behavior and conduct. Since illegitimate behavior and conduct is frowned on, do you all sanction the late Denis Lowe‘s nasty calumny for anyone disagreeing with the DLP during the 2018 electioneering?



We stand with the decision of the Executive Council of the Party to repose confidence in our elected officials, Mr. Steve Blackett, as our General Secretary and Dr. Ronnie Yearwood as President.



While public displays of ill-discipline of a few members have come to the public space, silence cannot be where we stand as an organisation on these matters. We admonish any type of unlawful acts, which is not and has never been a part of this Party’s ideology. It is fundamental that all considered know we stand on the side of the Democratic Labour Party’s Constitution and on principles of human integrity which are at the heart of our institution’s governance. Um, when the late Right Excellent Errol Barrow broke away from the Barbados Labour Party though, I’m sure he was deemed as a heretic until he got a majority of seats in 1961



Throughout its 69-year-old history our Party has always regarded its constitution as the blueprint that governs its operations, arms and functions, like any other entity. In standing firm to our Constitution that has guided this institution, the Executive of the League recognizes, like all members in this Party, that the DLP has due process for dealing with matters within its arms, its elected officers and its members. This must be upheld above all else.



The League stands ready to support any actions which will lead to a restoration of the discipline and decorum and the orderly conduct of our affairs to which we are accustomed as the Democratic Labour Party. Up to and including the establishment of Ralph Thorne as technically the sole elected member of the DLP right now?