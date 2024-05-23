Death of Rev. Ezra Barker saddens Barbadian Methodist community

The Methodist Church in Barbados, the Caribbean and the Americas, has been plunged into mourning by the passing of Rev’d. Ezra Barker, a devoted servant of God and a Minister of the Gospel. Rev’d Barker transitioned peacefully from this life to eternity, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at the age of 72.

Over the years of his life, Rev’d. Barker served the nation and community of Barbados in many capacities. He was a Teacher and Principal of the Lester Vaughn Secondary School, where he earned a reputation as an excellent and ethical leader who was well liked by both students and teachers: his loss will also be felt by the community of educators. At the level of the Church, he also served as a Marriage Officer, and as a Lay Preacher for over thirty years in the James Street/Speightstown Circuit, before becoming an ordained Minister for over 20 years.

His teaching and religious training came together in his role as coordinator of the training programme for Methodist local preachers in Barbados.

At the time of his passing, Rev’d Barker had pastoral responsibility for the Ann Gill Methodist Church. Members of that church commented, “Rev. Barker was an excellent pastor of the Ann Gill Memorial Methodist Church, who made a point of knowing all the members and looking after the wellbeing of the congregation. His sermons were pitched so all could understand and follow him. He lived his belief and exhorted his congregation to live for Christ and to trust Him implicitly. He preached there was no need to fear while living in Christ. Rev. Barker was a faithful servant and God has called him to higher service. He will be ever remembered and loved at Ann Gill.”



The Methodist Community is deeply saddened by the passing of this beloved brother, friend and colleague. His valuable words and prescient thoughts will be ever etched in our hearts. His presence always added life and positivity to any environment in which he found himself. Ezra Barker’s life was one of service and his death is a great loss to the community in general, the Methodist Church in particular, and his family.



Rev Barker will be remembered for his wit, kindness, wise counsel and advice. He touched many lives as he consistently lived out the faith he professed. He journeyed with persons from all walks of life, and was a devoted family man, Christian gentleman and committed Pastor.



The Reverend’s passing is all the more difficult for his extended family as it has been a mere seven months since the death of his wife, Linora Laretta Barker Née Rock. He has left to mourn, his beloved children Christopher Barker and Liza Mason. Grandchildren Amari, Liam, Khai and Dante, and his sisters along with many other relatives.