Challenges and Opportunities Around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket Being Discussed

Regional Security Heads have convened a meeting dubbed, “Enhancing Security Coordination for Major Sports in the Caribbean” with a special focus on the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket.

The CICTE Security in Crowded Spaces program has more than 15 years of experience in the application of regional programs and national strategies aimed at improving the capacity of OAS Member States in the design and effective implementation of integrated security plans for the protection of crowded spaces and vulnerable targets, such as major events and/or tourism destinations.

The meeting which is taking place in Barbados from May 14th – 17th 2024 is organized by The Organization of American States, through the Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE), in collaboration with the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) and the Crime Implementation Agency and Security of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM IMPACS) is being held at the National Council on Substance Abuse Training Room.

Delivering remarks, Mr. Earl Harris, Assistant Director, Corporate Services, Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security -IMPACS emphasized the significant economic opportunities offered by the sports industry, providing pathways for individuals to thrive. He acknowledged the potential of major sporting events to leave a legacy, elevating host countries onto global platforms while fostering economic, political, and social development.

He underscored the unity and empowerment that sports bring, particularly highlighting cricket as a unifying force in the Caribbean. The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket, scheduled from 1 June to 29 June, was recognized as a pivotal moment to showcase the region’s rich sporting culture on the world stage.

However, amidst the anticipation and excitement, challenges that may affect the safety and security of the event are being discussed to mitigate any possible risks. The importance of collective vigilance and collaboration to safeguard participants and spectators was emphasized to preserve the region’s reputation.

Acknowledging the collective effort required for a successful sporting event, the role of Venue Operations Commanders (VOCs) was highlighted as crucial in ensuring effective security coordination. The success of the games was noted to depend significantly on the leadership and management provided by the VOCs in each participating state.

Mr. Harris also highlighted the importance of active engagement and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders to forge strategies that will strengthen security coordination for the upcoming tournament. Regional leaders expressed gratitude for the commitment shown by attendees and encouraged active participation to guarantee the success and safety of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket.

The meeting is expected to continue with discussions and collaborations aimed at bolstering security measures and fostering stronger bonds among CARICOM countries and their citizens.