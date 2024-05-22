Bajan Teen on Go Fund Me for Physiotherapy after vehicular mishap

Nathanael, who is a tennis scholar and Air Force ROTC cadet at Marion Military Institute in Marion Alabama, was involved in a car accident on March 23rd, where he was a suitably restrained, rear seat passenger. He was ejected from the vehicle at high speed sustaining life-changing injuries. He was airlifted from the scene to University of Alabama Birmingham medical facility, where he remained in ICU for 2 weeks followed by another 2 weeks in acute trauma rehab.

Following his initial stay in hospital, which included spinal fusion and other orthopedic surgeries, he also had reconstructive knee surgery last Friday. It is anticipated that he will require 12 to 15 months of physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Caroline & Sydney Lopez of Ocean View tennis, held a fundraiser for him and a significant donation was made. In addition, there’s a GoFundMe page for his medical, living and family travel expenses. Link interspersed throughout article…

This presentation of a cheque worth $16,460 was made to Cecille and Steve Barnett – Nathanael’s grandparents, the proceeds of a Quiz Night fundraiser.

Again, we would like to thank everyone who made the night possible all those who came on the night all those who couldn’t make it but donated and the tennis community for all their support you all are incredible!