64-year-old out of Bromefield most recent Fatality

Northern officers are busy solving a road traffic collision, which caused a fatality, this occurred about 06:25 am on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 along Bromefield Main Road, St. Lucy.
Involved was a motor vehicle and a pedal cyclist. Both the motor vehicle and the pedal cyclist were travelling in that area when they became involved in a collision.
The deceased George Broomes, 64 years from Bromefield, St. Lucy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor vehicle, where he was pronounced dead while receiving medical treatment.
