52 year old “Boxer” sought by Police

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Anderson Orlando Phillips 52 years, alias ‘Boxer or Buffet’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Phillips, whose last known address is Clarkes Gap, Spooner’s Hill or My Lords Hill, St. Michael; is approximately five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, of dark complexion and is medium built. He has a large head with a receding hairline and thick lips.

Anderson Orlando Phillips is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘B’ Police Station, Boarded Hall, St George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Anderson Orlando Phillips,is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station, Boarded Hall, St. George at telephone numbers 437-4311 or 430-7625, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can and has been prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service