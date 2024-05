Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division) charged a second individual in connection with the unnatural death of Sonia Parris.

Charged with the murder of Sonia Parris is 44 year old KEISHA KERRYANN BRATHWAITE-BURKE from the corner of Bynoe Road, Worthing View & Rendezvous road, Christ Church.

She made an appearance before the Magistrate at District C Court located at Oistins, Christ Church pending sentencing.