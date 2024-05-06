2024-25 Land Tax Bills Issued

The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) has issued the Land Tax bills for 2024-2025. The bills, with an issue date of April 30, 2024, are already available online and property owners can expect physical bills via the post in the coming days.

Manager, communications & PR, Carolyn Williams-Gayle explained that with the launch of the land tax portal last year, property owners in Barbados and worldwide can view and pay their land tax bills online.

“In line with our commitment to enhancing service delivery and embracing digital innovation, the online availability of land tax bills aims to make access more convenient and to streamline the payment process for property owners. Through our secure online portal, taxpayers can easily access and review their Land Tax bills and make payments directly to the Revenue Authority,” she noted.

Williams-Gayle also encouraged property owners to review their Land Tax bills upon receipt, whether online or through the mail, and take note of the critical dates for discount incentives.

“Taxpayers opting to pay in-person will benefit from a 10 percent discount up to May 29, 2024 and a five percent discount for payment made by June 29, 2024,” she said. “Nevertheless, as we continue to expand our digital service delivery options, the Authority extends the 10 percent discount deadline to July 15, 2024 for property owners who opt to pay using the Land Tax portal. Persons seeking to access their bills online should visit the Authority’s website at bra.gov.bb, navigate to the ‘Land & Property’ section to register or login to the portal.”

Pensioners should note that if they received the Land Tax Pensioner’s Rebate during the 2023-2024 Land Tax period, the rebate will be automatically applied to their 2024-2025 bills. Additionally, taxpayers seeking Agricultural or Hotel and Villa rebates are encouraged to submit their requests via the portal by accessing the ‘Forms’ tab.

The communications manager also indicated that the Authority will be launching additional service options in the Land Tax portal later this month.

For more information and to access your Land Tax bill, please visit the Barbados Revenue Authority’s Land Tax portal at bra.gov.bb and social media pages.