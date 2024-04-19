Breaking News

Yellowman – Zungguzungguguzungguzeng for Record Store Day UK

Everyone knows Jamaica’s first Dancehall superstar Yellowman’s signature tune Zungguzungguguzungguzeng however the album of the same title is perhaps lesser known but in no way any less potent. Now reissued on Yellow vinyl exclusively for Record Store Day

“Zungguzungguguzungguzeng” is now back on the streets since its original release in 1983 which includes a brand-new inner sleeve designed by legendary Greensleeves collaborator Tony McDermott. Produced by Henry ‘Junjo’ Lawes and backed by the inimitable Roots Radics band, Yellowman delivers his unique brand of Dancehall inna cool & deadly style and fashion with his long-time spar Fathead emphasising Yellow’s witty lyrics.

