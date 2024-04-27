Breaking News

Members of the public are asked to note that there will be heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic, traversing the area on the day in question and will impact on regular traffic flow.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT FOR THE BLP PICNIC – BARCLAYS PARK

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT FOR THE BLP PICNIC – BARCLAYS PARK

The Barbados Labour Party will be hosting their annual May Day Picnic from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m on Monday 1st May 2024 at the Barclays Park, Ermie Bourne Highway, Saint Andrew.

The road will be open to the public and parking will be allowed on the verge.  The travelling public is asked to exercise caution while traversing the area and comply with the directions of Police Officers. In addition, there is to be no, indiscriminate parking, as this will not be tolerated.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) apologizes for the anticipated traffic flow disruptions and thank the public for their cooperation in this matter.

