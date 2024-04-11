“THERE ARE NO VACANCIES IN ST JOHN” – Acting Blue Economy Minister dismisses DLP social media assault…

In a recent Instagram video from Ronnie Yearwood – President of the Democratic Labour Party and subsequent features from Kemar Stuart (a DLP hopeful), implied how the ruling Barbados Labour Party was judged under an apparently scathing microscope and found falling abysmally short.
However, a cadre from Government arrived at Consett Bay sought to clear the air, among them Chief Fisheries Officer – Shelley Ann Cox; Director of Markets – Eric Lewis; Acting Blue Economy Minister – Charles Griffith and former Maritime Affairs Minister – Kirk Humphrey.
Presiding Natural Beautification & Blue Economy Minister – Adrian “Medic” Forde was unavailable due to being out of the island at the moment.
Mr Humphrey had the portfolio of Maritime Affairs & The Blue Economy from 2018 to 2022, then brought (back) to People Empowerment & Elder Affairs up to present, having worked with People Empowerment when it was called Social Transformation.
“If your ship has sailed, then do not use the fishing industry as the tool by which you feel you can propel yourself into the hearts and souls of Barbadians. This Government has done the most work!” referring to the refurbishment and Phyto-sanitary qualification of various facilities including Tent Bay, Oistins, Pile Bay, Paynes Bay, Bridgetown Fish Market apart from Consett Bay from 2018 over the next 36 months.
Laughing off the IG videos as “jejune mistakes,” Humphrey confirmed in the current Estimates of Expenditure how 4.3 million was set aside for Consett Bay and another 5 million for Bridgetown. This was corroborated by Acting Blue economy Minister, Mr Griffith; “It is not a case these things came to light in the last 5 years… These things were problematic 10 to 15 years ago! The Democratic labour Party did not find it necessary to fix those issues, yet now can find themselves in St John bringing attention to themselves rather than deal issues which are real!“
The ruling party MP for St John also made a scientific riposte against the social media barbs from the Opposition; “I would hate to think that in 2024, an adult would not believe that metal mixed with the sea wouldn’t corrode – but, then again, that is their wont!“
