“THERE ARE NO VACANCIES IN ST JOHN” – Acting Blue Economy Minister dismisses DLP social media assault…

In a recent Instagram video from Ronnie Yearwood – President of the Democratic Labour Party and subsequent features from Kemar Stuart (a DLP hopeful), implied how the ruling Barbados Labour Party was judged under an apparently scathing microscope and found falling abysmally short.

However, a cadre from Government arrived at Consett Bay sought to clear the air, among them Chief Fisheries Officer – Shelley Ann Cox; Director of Markets – Eric Lewis; Acting Blue Economy Minister – Charles Griffith and former Maritime Affairs Minister – Kirk Humphrey.

Presiding Natural Beautification & Blue Economy Minister – Adrian “Medic” Forde was unavailable due to being out of the island at the moment.

The Opposition videos implied wastage of monies on a Harvester from Canada imported to combat the influx of Sargassum Seaweed back in mid-2020, they suggested the device as it is now, was in disrepair and left to rust away in oblivion.

Mr Humphrey had the portfolio of Maritime Affairs & The Blue Economy from 2018 to 2022, then brought (back) to People Empowerment & Elder Affairs up to present, having worked with People Empowerment when it was called Social Transformation.

He made it clear to the fourth estate (journalists) that the DLP were fishing for votes the wrong way… He explained how the Harvester’s components like the battery among other parts were being serviced in the off season since Sargassum at the moment as it was not flooding shorelines like the deluge of 2018. Those parts are due to be returned shortly…

“If your ship has sailed, then do not use the fishing industry as the tool by which you feel you can propel yourself into the hearts and souls of Barbadians. This Government has done the most work!” referring to the refurbishment and Phyto-sanitary qualification of various facilities including Tent Bay, Oistins, Pile Bay, Paynes Bay, Bridgetown Fish Market apart from Consett Bay from 2018 over the next 36 months.

The erstwhile Maritime Affairs Minister took a moment to speak with Donna Moore who was boning some flying fish, he then bought a few bags of the delicacy.

Laughing off the IG videos as “jejune mistakes,” Humphrey confirmed in the current Estimates of Expenditure how 4.3 million was set aside for Consett Bay and another 5 million for Bridgetown. This was corroborated by Acting Blue economy Minister, Mr Griffith; “It is not a case these things came to light in the last 5 years… These things were problematic 10 to 15 years ago! The Democratic labour Party did not find it necessary to fix those issues, yet now can find themselves in St John bringing attention to themselves rather than deal issues which are real!“

Both Cabinet Ministers then showed an architect’s design which was part of a plan to upgrade the slipway at Consett Bay. Minister Humphrey explained how the IG videos from the Opposition suggested there were rocks falling away, he clarified these are known as the Revetment which is earmarked for maintenance to make it easier for the fishing community on the Island’s East Coast.

The ruling party MP for St John also made a scientific riposte against the social media barbs from the Opposition; “I would hate to think that in 2024, an adult would not believe that metal mixed with the sea wouldn’t corrode – but, then again, that is their wont!“