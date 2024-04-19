TEENAGED BOY FROM BRITTONS HILL NOW MISSING

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing boy Kaleb Burke 14 years of Eversley Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael, a student of the Princess Margaret Secondary School, who was last seen about 3:10 pm on Tuesday 16 April 2024.
DESCRIPTION:
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaleb Burke, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.
- Rodney Inniss: Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
