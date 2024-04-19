TEENAGED BOY FROM BRITTONS HILL NOW MISSING

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing boy Kaleb Burke 14 years of Eversley Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael, a student of the Princess Margaret Secondary School, who was last seen about 3:10 pm on Tuesday 16 April 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

Kaleb is about five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, light brown complexion, round face, long limbs, large hands and feet. He has dark brown eyes, which are concave, small ears, bulbous nose, large mouth, approximate 140 pounds, stands erect and speaks with a Barbadian accent. Kaleb frequents the Bay Street beach area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaleb Burke, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service