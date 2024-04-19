Breaking News

  • Barbados Officially Recognises Palestine As A State

  • CHEFETTE EMPLOYEE LATEST MISSING PERSON

  • QUARTET REMANDED UNTIL NEXT MONTH FOR $08-MILLION DRUG HAUL

  • Officers seeking whereabouts of Husband Gardens resident, have you seen Zeb?

  • OFFICERS ON THE SEARCH FOR SEALY LAND RESIDENT KNOWN AS “EVIL”

  • POLICE LOOKING FOR MAN KNOWN AS “SNIPER GANG”

Kaleb is about five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, light brown complexion, round face, long limbs, large hands and feet. He has dark brown eyes, which are concave, small ears, bulbous nose, large mouth, approximate 140 pounds, stands erect and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  Kaleb frequents the Bay Street beach area.

TEENAGED BOY FROM BRITTONS HILL NOW MISSING

DevilsAdvocate

,

TEENAGED BOY FROM BRITTONS HILL NOW MISSING

DevilsAdvocate

,
Kaleb is about five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, light brown complexion, round face, long limbs, large hands and feet. He has dark brown eyes, which are concave, small ears, bulbous nose, large mouth, approximate 140 pounds, stands erect and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  Kaleb frequents the Bay Street beach area.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing boy Kaleb Burke 14 years of Eversley Road, Brittons Hill, Saint Michael, a student of the Princess Margaret Secondary School, who was last seen about 3:10 pm on Tuesday 16 April 2024.

DESCRIPTION:

Kaleb is about five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, light brown complexion, round face, long limbs, large hands and feet. He has dark brown eyes, which are concave, small ears, bulbous nose, large mouth, approximate 140 pounds, stands erect and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  Kaleb frequents the Bay Street beach area.
Kaleb is about five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, light brown complexion, round face, long limbs, large hands and feet. He has dark brown eyes, which are concave, small ears, bulbous nose, large mouth, approximate 140 pounds, stands erect and speaks with a Barbadian accent.  Kaleb frequents the Bay Street beach area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kaleb Burke, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 139
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280