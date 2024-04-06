Teejay Drops Live EP Recorded at NYC Power Station

Today, one of Jamaica’s most dynamic artists holding the torch for Dancehall’s new generation, Teejay, delivered a superb live rendition of his acclaimed debut EP, I Am Chippy. The brand-new live version is complete with a full-band performance recorded at NYC’s Power Station, the iconic studio frequented by musical legends like the Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Madonna, and Bob Dylan. Watch HERE. The livestream is available on all streaming platforms via Warner Records. Listen HERE.

Captured on film by Jedithegod Productions and backed by his band consisting of William Williams (MD / keyboards), Shane Greensword (keyboards), Terrence Grizzle (drums), and Jhoniel Ferguson (bass), this magnetic performance demonstrates Teejay’s versatility, both vocally and lyrically.

His charisma and vocal dexterity shine as he skillfully transforms his voice into multiple personas, even emulating some of the EP’s featured vocalists. His mastery of any style of singing or rapping is on full display as he presents the nine songs from his first EP, I Am Chippy, originally released Feb 2, 2024, via Warner Records.

Titled after a name Teejay was given as a child, I Am Chippy, gives a more personal understanding of the artist. Co-executive produced by Grammy-winning and diamond-selling dancehall icon Shaggy, along with Teejay, Sharon Burke, and Steve Carless, the EP debuted on the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard’s Reggae Album chart during its first week. The set features guest vocals from his son Jaydon, Nigerian superstar Davido, and fellow Jamaican dancehall artists like Skillibeng, Tommy Lee Sparta, Bayka and Quada. He landed the digital cover of Billboard in January, deemed the “future of dancehall,” and has been recently featured in Vogue, Rolling Stone, and BET.

“Teejay has crafted a unique sound that resonates with audiences globally.” — EBONY

Teejay closes his live set with his viral smash, “Drift.” The 2023 and 2024 chart topper spawned a dance craze created by Jamaican street dancer Gabi Don and has amassed over 100 million global streams and one billion TikTok views to date with Usain Bolt, Burna Boy, Cardi B, and Offset seen grooving to track. In the U.S., the song has peaked at #1 in NYC and #7 in Top 50 cities nationwide on Shazam and reached the Top 30 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

Stay tuned for more updates as Teejay continues to redefine what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces.