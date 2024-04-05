Tax Clinic Support Starts This Saturday

With the income tax filing season underway, the Barbados Revenue Authority (the Authority) announces the start of tax clinics at multiple locations across the island over the next four weeks.

From April 6 to 27, 2024, Saturday tax clinics will be held at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed, St. Michael; the Authority’s Holetown office in St. James, and the Resource Centres at Briar Hall, Christ Church; Rices, St. Philip; and Valley, St. George. On weekdays, tax clinics will be conducted at the centre in Queen’s Park, from Monday, April 8 until Tuesday, April 30, 2024. All clinics will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Carolyn Williams-Gayle, manager, communications and PR at the Barbados Revenue Authority, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

“We are excited to launch this year’s tax clinic sessions as part of our ongoing efforts to improve taxpayer engagement and education. Taxes can seem intimidating, and by offering in-person assistance at multiple locations, we aim to make it easier for taxpayers to access the help they need,” she explained.

“The tax clinics aim to provide taxpayers with personalized assistance, offering support with password resets, navigating the Tax Administration Management Information System (TAMIS), and addressing land tax queries. This taxpayer outreach initiative aligns with the Authority’s commitment to enhancing taxpayer experience and supporting tax compliance.”

Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to receive guidance and resolve tax-related concerns they may have. The clinics will be staffed by knowledgeable officers dedicated to providing clear and concise assistance. Taxpayers should bring identification documents when visiting the clinics.

Persons are reminded that the deadline for filing personal income tax returns for Income Year 2023, is Tuesday, April 30, 2024