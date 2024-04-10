SHERATON MALL ROBBERY UNDER POLICE SCRUTINY

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday 09th April 2024, at KFC restaurant, Sheraton Mall, Vauxhall, Christ Church.

The Manager and Cashier were in the office near the safe, when a man wearing a mask, entered the establishment and held up the manager and the cashier demanding they open the safe as well as to hand over money. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the building as he entered. No one was injured during the incident, neither were shots fired.

Investigations are continuing into this matter. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with investigations is asked to call the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

