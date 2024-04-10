Breaking News

  • “THERE ARE NO VACANCIES IN ST JOHN” – Acting Blue Economy Minister dismisses DLP social media assault…

  • OFFICERS LOOKING FOR PERSON OF INTEREST BASED ON A SCREENSHOT

  • SHERATON MALL ROBBERY UNDER POLICE SCRUTINY

  • ZERO TOLERANCE ON ELDER FRAUD & ELDER ABUSE: People Empowerment Minister levels broadside at Needham’s Point

  • “It’s time the UN Security Council acts to stop the killing in Gaza” by Sir Ronald Sanders

  • “A Message for Barbecue: Be Like Malcolm” Vantage Point Vignettes: Comments and Commentary by Dr. Ron Daniels

robbery ketknbc

SHERATON MALL ROBBERY UNDER POLICE SCRUTINY

DevilsAdvocate

, ,

SHERATON MALL ROBBERY UNDER POLICE SCRUTINY

DevilsAdvocate

, ,
robbery ketknbc

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday 09th April 2024, at KFC restaurant, Sheraton Mall, Vauxhall, Christ Church.

SUMMARY

The Manager and Cashier were in the office near the safe, when a man wearing a mask, entered the establishment and held up the manager and the cashier demanding they open the safe as well as to hand over money. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the building as he entered. No one was injured during the incident, neither were shots fired.

Investigations are continuing into this matter. Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with investigations is asked to call the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 127
«
»
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen