Rotary Club of Barbados Recognizes Excellence with Pride of Workmanship Awards

The Rotary Club of Barbados is proud to announce the recipients of the annual Pride of Workmanship Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations from both the public and private sectors who exemplify excellence in their respective fields and provide invaluable services to our community especially those who are vulnerable or at risk.

(L to R) President Ermine Darroux-Francis, Ian McNeel, Wayne Gibbons, Patterson Rowe, Marietta Carrington, Dr. Dion Greenidge and Dr. E. Arthur Phillips

President Ermine Darroux-Francis noted that the five deserving recipients whose work spans environmental protection, education and innovation, youth support, disease prevention and treatment, peace promotion, and community economic development are all part of rotary international’s seven areas of focus. She announced the recipients at the awards ceremony recently held at Needham’s Point.

Dr. Arthur Phillips, for his work in the area of Disease Prevention and Treatment in national N-C-D initiatives, including the school nutrition policy, front-of-package labeling of pre-packaged foods, and evaluation efforts for the sugar-sweetened beverages tax. As a global organisation, we at Rotary believe good health care is everyone’s right – disease treatment and prevention are important to us.

Mr. Patterson Rowe, for his work in the area of supporting Youth. Patterson has not only offered his support to Rotary Club of Barbados’ children’s projects but has also actively sought ways to make a positive impact in the lives of young people in Barbados. Our club continues to place significant effort and resources on supporting our youth, we remain committed to assisting our youth and working with organisations and individuals with similar interests.

Dr. Dion Greenidge, for his work in the area of supporting education and innovation in his role as principal researcher, led the data gathering for a major project titled ‘Operations Seek and Save’ designed to collect health related data to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and dengue fever. Rotary supports organizations and individuals who use their professional knowledge and experience to support vulnerable communities.

Mr. Ian McNeel, for his work in the area of environment at Walkers Reserve, emerging as a beacon of biodiversity, ecological health, and regeneration. This model of regeneration, the largest of its kind in the Caribbean, illustrates the extraordinary potential for reversing climate change through increasing biodiversity, enriching soils, restoring watersheds, and enhancing ecosystem services. Rotary shares an interest in protecting a common legacy – the environment. As a global organisation, we are committed to supporting activities that strengthen the conservation and protection of natural resources, advance ecological sustainability, and foster harmony between communities and the environment.

Verdun House and Marina House– for their work in the area of peace building and community economic development. Through education and skills training programs, their clients are equipped with the tools they need to live a fulfilling life and become contributing members of the community. As a humanitarian organization, peace is a cornerstone of Rotary’s mission. We believe when people work to create peace in their communities, that change can have a global effect. We support the work of organisations and individuals that assist in growing local economies which builds the optimal conditions for peaceful societies.

President Ermine commented, “In every corner of our community, there are unsung heroes whose dedication to ‘Service Above Self’ often goes unnoticed. We have the privilege of spotlighting some of these remarkable individuals and organizations, acknowledging their selflessness, compassion, and resilience. It is one of the many ways that we Create Hope in our community by raising awareness of the work that contributes to a better future for all of us.”

The Rotary Club of Barbados congratulates all the recipients of this year’s Pride of Workmanship Awards. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence serve as an inspiration to us all.

The club extends gratitude to the corporate sponsors: Oran Ltd, RBC Royal Bank (Barbados) Ltd, A1 Supermarket Ltd, Barbados Light and Power Ltd, NCB Capital Markets (Barbados) Ltd, and Winston Enterprises Ltd. Their support underscores the importance of “Pride of Workmanship” and inspires us all to strive for excellence.