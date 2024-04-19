QUARTET REMANDED UNTIL NEXT MONTH FOR $08-MILLION DRUG HAUL

Officers from The Narcotics Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) carried out investigations involving three Barbadians and a Venezuelan, who were intercepted on a vessel whilst about 18 nautical miles southwest of South Point, Barbados, which is within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on Thursday, 11 April 2024. A search was conducted of the vessel and a number of packages containing a vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis, weighting 609.1 kilogram and a number of packages containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine weighting 68.15 kilograms were found.

Total value $8,280.300.00 Barbados Currency. They have been jointly arrested and charged for Possession of Cocaine, Possession with intent to supply and Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Cannabis and Trafficking in Cannabis and Possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Christopher Johnson 41 years of Bannister Land, Martindale Road Saint Michael. – Captain of the vessel Roland Coward 42 years of Salters Land, Saint George Zico Graham 34 years of Simmons Land, Rendezvous, Christ Church Wilmer Hueto 33 years a Venezuelan National

They appeared before Magistrate Ms. Carolyn Ward-Sargeant at the District ‘B’ Magistrates Court on Thursday, 18 April 2024, and have been remanded to Dodds Prison and are schedule to reappear on Thursday, 2 May 2024.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service