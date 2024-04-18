QEH outlines pathway promoting patient-centered care

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has adopted a mandate promoting patient-centered care, making the patient experience our top priority.

While they cannot speak to the specifics of individual cases in the interest of patient confidentiality, they wish to assure the public they’re actively investigating all complaints to identify any areas for improvement within their processes and systems.

Reducing patient wait times is an ongoing priority, and they’ve implemented various initiatives aimed at streamlining our operations and optimizing resource allocation. However, it is essential to acknowledge healthcare delivery is complex, and there are occasions when unexpected surges in demand or clinical emergencies may impact the ability to meet the immediate needs of every patient.

Furthermore, it’s crucial to recognize that different patients present with varying levels of urgency and medical needs. Our clinical teams make decisions based on the severity of the condition, the urgency of intervention, and the patient’s overall fitness for surgery or treatment. While this may result in longer wait times for some individuals, these decisions are made with the sole intention of maximizing patient outcomes and ensuring the fair allocation of resources.

As the QEH aims to improve our services across the board, they’re encouraging patients with questions about scheduled appointments, surgeries or other procedures to use channels made available by the hospital to have your concerns addressed in a timely manner.

There are various options allowing patients to connect with us, including:

The Patient Advise and Laison Service (PALS/Help Desk) at 536-4800 using regular or Whatsapp calls from 9am-9pm daily. The Clinical Risk Management Unit (CRMU) at 436 6450 Ext 5234 /5247/5248 (Mon-Fri, 9.00 A.M.- 4.30 P.M.) and by email at crmu.qeh.gov.bb. Patients can also visit the CRMU on the ground floor of the QEH Our website at www.qehconnect.com where you can fill out the QEH Patient Complaint Form in our document library.

When making a complaint, patients should provide full details regarding the issue along with their full name, date of birth, address and contact information. This will allow the QEH to advise and manage the situation to provide the best possible outcome. We kindly ask that patients assist in helping our medical teams offer the best possible patient centered care.