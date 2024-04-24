Breaking News

Please raise your voice to demand that the entire property be handed over to the people of Barbados. This includes the large tenantry to the generations living there.

PRIME MINISTER OF BARBADOS REACTS TO CONCERN OVER DRAX HALL

PRIME MINISTER OF BARBADOS REACTS TO CONCERN OVER DRAX HALL

Please raise your voice to demand that the entire property be handed over to the people of Barbados. This includes the large tenantry to the generations living there.

The Barbados Government has long served notice on Sir Richard Drax that it is demanding that he pay Reparations…

“The Government’s decision to compulsorily acquire 50 acres of Drax’s 617-acre Drax Hall plantation in order to provide housing for Bajan low-income earners is without prejudice to Barbados’ Reparations claim against Drax.

However, in light of Barbadians’ discomfort at the idea of Drax receiving any revenue from the Government and People of Barbados, Government will pause the compulsory acquisition and hold consultations with the people of Barbados about the matter…”

