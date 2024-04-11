POLICE LOOKING FOR MAN KNOWN AS “SNIPER GANG”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Raphael Diego Nowell alias ‘Sniper Gang’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with criminal matters.

Nowell, whose last known address is Foster Hall, St John is approximately five feet seven inches (5’ 7”) tall, of dark complexion and has a slim built.

Raphael Diego Nowell is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Raphael Diego Nowell, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Barbadians are also reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss – Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service