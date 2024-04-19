POLICE ASKING FOR DETAILS ON PINELAND SHOOTING INCIDENT

Breaking News

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the General Public’s assistance with information relative to a shooting incident, which occurred on 6th April 2024 about 5:55 pm at Martins Road, Pinelands, Saint Michael.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, to contact the Police Operations Control Centre at 211 or 430-7100 or the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189.  They value any information you may have to share, as it will help them with investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) appreciates your cooperation in this matter. All information received will be held in the strictest of confidence.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

