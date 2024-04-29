Parkinson students reminded how fortunate they are to have water station

Great Pacific and the Barbados Diabetes Foundation collaborated again to sponsor a Hydrate Caribbean water station for a second school. At the launch at Parkinson Memorial on Thursday, April 25th, the students were told how different this provision was from what many of us grew up with and what several schools today are still lacking.

Marsha White, General Manager of The Maria Holder Diabetes Centre for the Caribbean, spoke directly to the students: “I hope you guys know how lucky you are. I remember when I went to school and all we had was water coming out of a tap that was warm, and that doesn’t taste very good, does it?

“It’s not just about choosing water instead of sugary beverages, it’s actually about drinking more water. We have to drink more water when we live in a hot climate,” White stressed.

Hilary Forde, Administrative and Marketing Assistant, Saje Reid, Volunteer and Janniel Mottley, Assistant Manager, all of the Maria Holder Diabetes Centre; Captain Adrian Ward, Principal of Parkinson Memorial School, flanked by two of his students; Marsha White, General Manager, the Maria Holder Diabetes Centre for the Caribbean, and Lisa Estwick, Corporate Administrator, Great Pacific Group.

Recognizing that persons prefer a cold beverage to hydrate them and cool them down on these hot days, White continued, “The smallest thing that you can do is drink water, but unless the water tastes good and is cold, it’s not always pleasant to drink water, and that’s probably why we often reach for a cold drink – something that is sugary. It’s not just about the sugar, it’s the temperature.

“So this is the beautiful thing about this water filling station – that it’s clean water. They have a filtration system in there to filter your water and make sure it’s super clean.”

White also asked the students to spread the importance of hydration to their families.

“We hope you will also take this message home and share it with your parents. We call it the trickle up effect – where you can tell your parents, who may or may not be struggling with health issues like diabetes and high blood sugar – that drinking more water can actually have a very positive effect on their health.”

Representing Sponsor, Great Pacific, Lisa Estwick, Corporate Administrator, expressed their delight of this ongoing partnership with Newport and the Hydrate Caribbean initiative.

“Great Pacific is grateful to have partnered with Newport water and the Barbados Diabetes Foundation to provide this water station to (Parkinson). We understand how important water is to our diet. So it’s really,really crucial that we make the choice to drink water and not sodas. So thank you for giving us this opportunity and we look forward to collaborating with Newport going forward.”

Before the station was unveiled and the students got their first sips of refreshing water, Principal, Captain Ward, thanked the three organizations for making water accessible to every student on the school grounds, especially those who could not afford to buy bottled water, which was the only option offered at the school currently.

Principal of Parkinson Memorial School, Captain Adrian Ward, toasted to the school’s new Hydrate Caribbean water station with two of his students.

“Let me first say that I am happy to know that we have gotten through with a Hydration Station, because not every child can purchase water on a daily basis. So the partners that I have made this morning, I say a heartfelt thank you.

“To the students, I ask that you appreciate it, take very good care of it. We didn’t have to purchase it. It’s yours to use everyday, so make good use and keep hydrated,” Ward said.

This is the 27th water station to be installed under Hydrate Caribbean.