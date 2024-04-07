PANCAP Coordinating Unit (PCU) observing World Health Day 2024

The Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), the mechanism that provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean’s response to the HIV epidemic, joins the rest of the world in observance of World Health Day, on April 7, 2024. The theme for World Health Day 2024 is “My health, my right.”

This year’s theme resonates globally as it amplifies the belief that access to quality healthcare is not a privilege, but a fundamental human right. This theme includes access to HIV and AIDS prevention services, treatment, and support services for all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographical location.

As the fight against HIV and AIDS continues, healthcare organizations and providers in the region must reaffirm their commitment to ensuring that everyone affected by HIV and AIDS has equitable access to comprehensive healthcare services. We must work together to break down the barriers of stigma and discrimination and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Identifying and eliminating the barriers that may be disrupting equitable access to high-quality healthcare in our communities is one key to improving lives and strengthening communities. We must recognize that access to HIV and AIDS prevention, treatment, and care is a basic human right and not a luxury. Therefore, let us advocate for policies and sustainable investments that prioritize the health and well-being of all individuals, especially those affected by HIV and AIDS.

On the observance of World Health Day 2024, let the focus be on empowering individuals and communities affected by HIV and AIDS to claim their fundamental right to health as the theme so boldly states. By providing equitable access to HIV testing, treatment, and support services, we can move closer to achieving the goal of ending the HIV and AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Moreover, as this year’s World Health Day theme so lucidly states “My health, my right” let it be a universal call to action to ensure the fundamental right to access healthcare is preserved and protected. The fight against HIV and AIDS is not over. Let us renew our commitment and redouble our efforts to provide equitable access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care services, and work unremittingly towards ending the harmful stigma

and discrimination associated with HIV and AIDS, as we strive towards an AIDS-free Caribbean by 2030.