OISTINS TO BE MILLED & PAVED, STARTING TUESDAY 2nd APRIL

The work is broken into two sections. Milling will commence in Section 1, from Oistins at the Highway U/Thornbury Hill junction to the Thornbury Hill/Wilcox Ridge/Durants junction. Section 2 runs from Thornbury Hill/Wilcox Ridge/Durants junction to the Durants/Providence Methodist Church intersection.

The work is broken into two sections. Milling will commence in Section 1, from Oistins at the Highway U/Thornbury Hill junction to the Thornbury Hill/Wilcox Ridge/Durants junction. Section 2 runs from Thornbury Hill/Wilcox Ridge/Durants junction to the Durants/Providence Methodist Church intersection.

Motorists, residents, and businesses are advised as of this evening (Tuesday, April 2, 2024), Infra Construction Inc. is scheduled to start milling and paving Oistins Main Road in Christ Church, from the junction at Thornbury Hill to Maxwell, in the vicinity of Lighthouse Bay Apartments.

            The work, which is being done under the Ministry of Transport and Works Accelerated Mill and Pave programme, will be done between 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. for approximately seven nights pending unforeseen circumstances.

            During the milling and paving, the road will be closed making it impassable to vehicular traffic. Traffic will be diverted onto Thornbury Hill towards Cane Vale Road onto Maxwell Coast Road. In addition, a detour will be set up at Cane Vale Road.

Signage and traffic wardens will be in place to guide road users. Local and emergency vehicles will be accommodated where possible. MTW and Infra Construction Inc. thank the public for their cooperation.

