Officers seeking whereabouts of Husband Gardens resident, have you seen Zeb?

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Zebulun Jahlani Sawh alias “Karan” or “Zeb” 22 years who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Sawh, whose last known address is Husbands Garden, St. James is of a brown complexion and with a medium built. He has a round head, small nose and small ears.

Zebulun Jahlani Sawh is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station located at Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Zebulun Jahlani Sawh, is asked to contact C.I.D. personnel at the District ‘A’ Precinct by dialling either 430-7270 or 430-7295, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service