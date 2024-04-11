OFFICERS ON THE SEARCH FOR SEALY LAND RESIDENT KNOWN AS “EVIL”

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Leaon Seymour Freeman alias ‘Evil or Black Boy’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with criminal matters.

Freeman, whose last known address is 1st Avenue, Sealy Land, Bank Hall, St. Michael is approximately five feet eleven inches (5’ 11’) tall, of dark complexion and has a slim built. Subject has a tattoo of a star along with four tear drops under his right eye.

Leaon Seymour Freeman is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Leaon Seymour Freeman, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

All Bajans are equally reminded it’s a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service