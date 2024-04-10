OFFICERS LOOKING FOR PERSON OF INTEREST BASED ON A SCREENSHOT

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to identify and locate a person of interest who’s wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.
If any member of the public can identify, and/or know the whereabouts of this person; you are asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing precinct at Telephone number 430-7612/14, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or your nearest police station.
Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.
