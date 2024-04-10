OFFICERS LOOKING FOR PERSON OF INTEREST BASED ON A SCREENSHOT

Breaking News

He is slim build, dark complexion with unkempt hair.  

He is slim build, dark complexion with unkempt hair.  

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of Barbadians to identify and locate a person of interest who’s wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is slim build, dark complexion with unkempt hair.  
He is slim build, dark complexion with unkempt hair.  

If any member of the public can identify, and/or know the whereabouts of this person; you are asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing precinct at Telephone number 430-7612/14, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787 or your nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can & has been prosecuted.

