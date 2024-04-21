Nashville Music Producer Collaborates with Autistic Teen Singer for New Song

Acclaimed Nashville based music producer, singer-songwriter and podcast host Tony Mantor is once again putting his music and production skills into action by doing good, and making a difference in people’s lives. In 2023 Mantor launched what has quickly become a popular podcast series on autism called Why Not Me The World , which has topped Apple Podcasts’ Mental Health charts worldwide. Mantor recently assembled a veteran group of iconic Nashville session musicians that included David Pomeroy (Sting, Alison Kraus, Elton John), T. Wild (Garth Brooks, Brenda Lee, Patty Loveless) and Wlliam Ellis (Dave Matthews Band, Train, Counting Crows), to record a new song project featuring autistic teen singer Katie Griswold.Griswold is the Junior Miss of Georgia 2021 pageant winner, and more recently the 2024 winner of Miss Emanuel County’s Teen pageant in her hometown of Swainsboro, Georgia.

Mantor assembles iconic group of veteran Nashville sessions players to record Griswold’s first song “Make A Difference”

Griswold gleamed with excitement and anticipation while she recorded “Make A Difference,” a song written by Shawna Rodrigues, which pretty much sums up what Mantor and Griswold hope the song will do. Mantor explained why he revealed the song as a single through his private record label Plateau Music to commemorate the start of National Autism Acceptance Month. Griswold was also the guest on Why Not Me The World podcastepisode #39, releasing the same day as Katie’s new song.

“When I interviewed Katie Griswold for my podcast I saw a young girl who has a natural talent and wants to help others,” said Mantor. “I wanted to help her realize her ambition to help others, so I brought her here to Nashville to record a song which I felt was the right song with the right message.”

Mantor’s Why Not Me The World podcast has featured a worldly group of celebrities & professionals from the music and entertainment industry, Autism thought leaders and others from the Autistic community. In less than a year the podcast has risen to the top of various mental health podcast charts worldwide, including Apple Podcast Top 10 rankings in the U.S., Great Britain, and Canada. According to Listen Notes , a leading podcast search engine, rates Why Not Me The World among the top 0.5% worldwide.

“The guests who’ve been on Why Not Me The World have formed a strong community that informs and helps others,” Mantor said. “I am beyond humbled to help play a role in sharing their stories, perspectives and contributions to benefit those who are living with this commonly misunderstood condition.”