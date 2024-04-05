Movie actors, film producers join international media executives for a 5-day forum in Barbados: April 15th-19th

Acclaimed actress CCH Pounder, celebrated film producer Paul Garnes, international media executives and twenty-six high-level producers from Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa and a number of Caribbean countries will meet in Barbados from April 15-19, 2024.

The occasion is the inaugural annual Cross Continental Forum, (CCF) a pioneering initiative of CaribbeanTales Media Group and Imagine Media International in association with The Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts at the University of The West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. Ava Duvernay’s critically acclaimed film ‘Origin‘ will open the Forum with a screening followed by an interactive talk-back with Paul Garnes at the university’s Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination. The talk-balk will be hosted by CCH Pounder.

The Cross Continental Forum is supported by the British Film Institute (BFI), the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the Federal Development Agency for Southern Ontario, the International Trade Centre (ITC), the Trinidad and Tobago Film Co. (FilmTT) and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI). The Forum is a first of its kind and will serve as a unique platform for fostering partnerships, networking, and exploring co-production possibilities among the UK, Canada, Africa and the Caribbean.

“We are excited to bring together a diverse group of international professionals to facilitate new co-ventures,” said Frances-anne Solomon, CEO at CaribbeanTales Media Group. “CCH Pounder’s presence will undoubtedly enrich our discussions and inspire collaboration as we explore new avenues for co-production and storytelling.”

With a career spanning over four decades, CCH Pounder has left an indelible mark on both film and television. She is perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Angela Hicks in the medical drama series ‘ER’, which earned her critical acclaim and garnered widespread recognition among audiences worldwide.

Pounder’s portrayal of Detective Claudette Wyms in the acclaimed police drama series ‘The Shield‘ further solidified her reputation as a powerhouse performer, earning her multiple award nominations and accolades.

In addition to her television work, CCH Pounder has delivered memorable performances in a diverse range of films, including ‘Bagdad Café,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones’, and ‘Home Again’ which was filmed in Trinidad and Tobago. Her ability to inhabit complex characters with depth and authenticity has established her as one of the most respected actresses in the industry.

“Our goal is to facilitate highly interactive networking opportunities resulting in successful long-term co-production partnerships.” said Lisa Wickham, President & CEO at Imagine Media International Limited. “We expect the Cross Continental Forum to be a cornucopia of strong, untold, diverse stories and incentivise the regional film industry through these partnerships.

Paul Garnes, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is set to enrich the CCF with his invaluable insights and experiences. With an illustrious career spanning decades, Garnes has solidified his reputation as a visionary producer with a keen eye for compelling storytelling.

Among his most notable accomplishments is his collaboration with award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, serving as an executive producer for groundbreaking projects such as ‘Queen Sugar’ and ‘Selma’. Garnes has consistently demonstrated a commitment to championing diverse voices and narratives, earning widespread acclaim for his contributions to the world of cinema and television.

“Paul Garnes‘ immense contributions to the industry and commitment to diversity make him a truly inspiring figure. We look forward to the valuable insights and perspectives he will share with our attendees.” added Solomon.

Agnieszka Moody, BFI Head of International Relations, says: “We are delighted to support the Cross Continental Forum in Barbados. It is a great opportunity for the UK-based filmmakers to develop connections with filmmaking talent across the Caribbean region with rich cultural ties to the UK and Canada. Through this initiative, we look forward to enabling compelling, diverse stories told collaboratively from a new contemporary perspective finding their way to screens around the world.”