MASSY WCPL TO TAKE PLACE IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

The 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will take place in Trinidad & Tobago from 21 to 29 August. The tournament will feature three teams, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The tournament will feature six group games before the top two teams meet in the final on 29 August. This will be the first time that the WCPL has taken place before the men’s Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, with the best female talent from across the region and around the world taking part.

The tournament’s host, Trinidad & Tobago, are once again highlighting the sports tourism potential of the country as well as giving extra focus to women’s top level sport.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “We would like to thank Trinidad & Tobago for agreeing to host this tournament and we are excited to be having the Massy WCPL taking place before we get the men’s tournament underway. The commitment that the Trinidad & Tobago government has shown to women’s sport has been phenomenal and we are looking forward to another superb exhibition of world class cricket over these seven matches from 21 to 29 August.“

The Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, Minister of Sport and Community Development, said: “We are delighted to host once again the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, where the extraordinary talent of women in sport from across the region will be showcased. This tournament highlights the incredible skills of our female cricketers and underscores Trinidad and Tobago’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and fostering inclusivity in sport. The Ministry of Sport and Community Development takes pride in spearheading the advancement of women’s cricket and sport tourism in Trinidad & Tobago and we look forward to welcoming players and fans alike to our shores for an electrifying display of cricketing excellence.”