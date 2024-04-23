Breaking News

It has a sense of open space and vigour and captures the constant movements of T20 cricket. Made of silver and rhodium, it represents a youthful and edgy design.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour comes to the Caribbean

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour comes to the Caribbean

The coveted ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy makes its way through the Caribbean. Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda and St Lucia are among the Islands the trophy will visit, providing fans in the Caribbean a chance to share in the spectacle and be a part of this prestigious event.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy:

Designed and manufactured by Links of London, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy is based on the field dynamics of balls being hit to the boundary and fielders returning them in an interactive process.

DIMENSIONS:

Height: 51cm

Base diameter: 45 cm

Top diameter: 43 cm

Approximate weight: 7.5kg (16 lbs)

